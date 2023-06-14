Rationalization of government agencies |MORNING AT NTV

The overall objective for rationalisation of government agencies is to eliminate structural and functional duplications and overlaps, wasteful expenditures and realise resultant short term and long-term savings, is this the solution to erasing these challenges from existence The Cabinet decisions were implemented under two (2) phases, beginning with July 2021. The first batch of fifty-three (53) Government Agencies was rationalized in phase one, and the structural recommendations discussed is this process effective in enhancing the development.