Probing NUP's decision on Mpuuga | MorningAtNTV

In a statement signed by acting NUP President Dr. Lina Zedriga Waru on Friday evening, the party resolved to recall Mpuuga from the commission after he allegedly failed to provide any satisfactory explanation for why he should not be recalled amid suspicion of irregular allocation of taxpayers' money. The announcement of Mpuuga's recall from Parliament’s governing body highlighted Zaake's appointment as his replacement. Our efforts to speak with the opposing side were thwarted by call and message neglect, hence the reason for the Deputy Spokesperson of NUP, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, joining us to contextualize the stage of scenes in the NUP.