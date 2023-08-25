Poverty alleviation models for youths | MORNING AT NTV

While poverty is often quantified through economic dimensions like income, Amartya Sen's capability deprivation approach highlights that it's more than just income – it's the inability to access basic capabilities. Strategies like combining economic growth with social services and safety nets have been advocated to alleviate poverty. In developing nations, participatory approaches address their multi-dimensional nature. Exploring this, Phillip Ankwasa Tumuhimbise, the Youth Chairperson of Ntungamo District, delves into critical factors contributing to poverty alleviation in Uganda.