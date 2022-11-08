Gov’t orders schools to close on 25th November
Police continue action against Boda Boda riders in the city
Spice Diana gives back,children fight over the clothes
Medical interns meet with MPs over industrial action
Mityana candidates start writing PLE
Ugandans living in South Africa form association
Promoter Balunywa sympathizes with fellow promoters in Mubende
Felister the superstar ready to sit for P.L.E
Bizonto deny having any connections with Dr T Amale
Late Muzaata's widow Hajati kulthum ties the knot
Comedian Dr T Amale to go to court,wants Sabazonto to pay him 50% from show
Weasel Manizo mocks Gravity ,says he cries like his baby
Willy Mukabya saved from using Boda Boda , son gifts him Caliber
Importance of health insurance | MORNING AT NTV
Tackling climate change amid competing crises | MORNING AT NTV