Performance of comedy in 2023; Stand-up comedy as social mediation

Stand-up comedy, arguably the oldest and most universal form of humorous expression, plays a fundamental and culturally significant role across societies. In today's thriving comedy scene, there's a hungry audience eager to invest time and money in high-quality stand-up. In our comprehensive exploration, we feature Kenneth Kimuli, also known as Pablo, a comedian, and Andrew Kaggwa, an arts journalist from the Daily Monitor.