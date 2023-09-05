Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Ntungamo uses PDM cash to rehabilitate neglected roads
  • 2 National Covid effect: 50% women in informal business hopeless
  • 3 National 20 hospitalised after eating porridge laced with poison – police 
  • 4 National Report faults banks for fuelling climate crisis in Global South
  • 5 National Pomp, colour and warnings as world leaders meet in Nairobi