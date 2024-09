Opportunities and impact of tourism education in Uganda

Tourism drives global socio-economic growth, but what about its impact on Uganda? Join us as we delve into the tourism sector’s contribution to Uganda’s economy, how East Africans engage with tourism, and the role of tourism education. We speak with Derrick Ssenyonyi, Tourism Ambassador & Photographer, and Dr. Celestine Katongole, Head of the Department of Tourism Management at MUBS.