Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Masaka traders count losses over slow construction on Elgin Street
  • 2 News African Union condemns 'attempted coup d'etat' in Niger
  • 3 News Niger president 'detained' by guards
  • 4 News Ruto to skip Russia-Africa Summit
  • 5 National Court summons UNBS boss over Shs100m bribe