Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Don Nasser further remanded as case is still under investigation
  • 2 National Uganda at 62: Where did we go wrong?
  • 3 National Seven family members die in two house fires in Busoga
  • 4 National Women activists call for reforms in land management
  • 5 National Bamuwamye’s 24 years as a breast cancer survivor