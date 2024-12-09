Improving the teaching of sciences in schools | MorningAtNTV
MorningAtNTV | Uganda's economic performance 2024
How businesses are preparing for the festive season | ON THE GROUND
Abigail Nabasinga wins MVP at Henrison tournament
Buhimba Saints secure first away win, beat Booma 1-0
120 girls in Oyam district empowered with entrepreneurial skills
Cracked land threatens lives in Sironko
Masindi Kitara prelate on his legacy as retirement beckons
BADMINTON: Ndejje university beat Mbogo high warriors in super league
FENCING: Incumbent president, Kenneth Oringo retains position in polls
Over 1,000 children gather for a day of fun and sports at Lugogo
CHARITY GAMES: The Guinness match day tour kicks off in Uganda
Archbishop Augustine Kasujja cautions on corruption
Over 1,000 youths champion move to eradicate drug misuse
How a female excavator beat the odds to succeed