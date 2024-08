MTN Uganda, YOTV on improving content distribution in Uganda | MORNING AT NTV

MTN Uganda and YOTV Channels, have unveiled transformative updates set to revolutionize content distribution in Uganda and solidify YoTV’s role as the ultimate destination. We got insights from Mavis Musungu, GTM Digital Specialist at MTN, and Aggrey Mugisha, CEO of Albayan Media YoTV Channels.