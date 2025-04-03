NETBALL LEAGUE : NIC, 22-time champions, will take on KCCA Netball Club in the season opener
Over 800 runners to participate in the 2nd edition of the Kyambogo Ultra Run
The Uganda Rugby Championship playoffs to begin Friday
Uganda’s low insurance penetration explained
Regional finance experts meet in Kampala to discuss measures against money laundering
UEGCL ventures into research, explores solutions for Uganda’s energy needs
Using Artificial Intelligence in diagnosis and treatment
Mwandha outlines gains, Musinguzi takes over amid challenges in UWA
Love triangle tears family apart
Residents raise concerns over foul smell coming from Lake Victoria
UEDCL Transition Challenges: Customers raise concerns over slow response times
KCCA council calls for drainage system overhaul
IGG reports 90% compliance rate for leaders' wealth declarations
President Museveni meets Salva Kiir in Juba
EC chairperson proposes mandatory voting
Gavumenti etunuulidde abaana akakadde kamu mu kugema omusujja gw’ensiri .