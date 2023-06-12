Abasawo balaajanidde Mpuuga, ebitanda tebimala mu ddwaliro ly’e mukono
Aba poliisi 13 bayimiriziddwa ku bya Sheikh Kamoga
Mubarak Munyagwa akiriziddwa okweyimirwa
Omuyambi wa Museveni ow'ekyama agamba embeera ye teyeeraliikiriza
Ekifo kya Bisaka wobushobozi kyolekedde okufuuka eky’ebyobulambuzi
Famire y’omukazi ow’olubuto eyattibwa eyagala bwenkanya
Police arrests four over Ronnie Mukisa's murder
The body of fallen Artiste Paul Kato Lubwama lies in state at National Theatre
Another group of NRM supporters send President Museveni a 'get-well' soon card
13 Aspirants express interest in the coming Oyam North By-Election
Former Kawempe South MP, Mubarak Munyagwa and four others granted bail
President Museveni lauds Omukama of Bunyoro during the 29th Empango Celebrations
MorningAtNTV: Body of the late Kato Lubwama taken to National Theater for public viewing
Gov't to implement guidelines for enhanced regulation of international schools
Panorama: Uganda, Kenya dairy product row