Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Bitter fight erupts over industrial parks’ deals
  • 2 Education Refugee hosting communities register improved performance
  • 3 National Masaka Diocese set to ordain  20 new priests
  • 4 National Farmers accuse Nandala-led BCU of stifling coffee farming  
  • 5 National Court orders KCCA to allow Watoto Church develop its property