Addressing the Rise in Mob Justice. Luwero leads Uganda in mob-related murders, with 35 cases reported last year alone. Yesterday, tragedy struck again in Kakakkala village in Zirobwe Sub County, where Edward Malukhu, suspected of cattle theft, fell victim to mob violence. We speak with Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson Mr. Sam Twiinemazima about what’s fueling this disturbing trend and the steps being taken to combat it.