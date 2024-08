Media's role in shaping perceptions related to natural disasters | MORNING AT NTV

New political media have transformed how political content is shared and discussed, evolving rapidly over the past three decades. This discussion delves into how media coverage, particularly in the wake of the FDC controversy and the Kiteezi disaster, shapes public perceptions of risk related to natural hazards. We analyzed media narratives with insights from Peter Sserugo, an NMG reporter.