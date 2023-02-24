Managing purchase in a shaky economy | MORNING AT NTV

The hire purchase system has a long history, dating back to the 19th century when companies began offering this option to customers who couldn't afford to make an expensive purchase outright. In Uganda, the system was popular in the 1960s and '70s, particularly through Car & General Agencies Ltd. This approach allowed ordinary citizens and public servants to acquire assets of their interest with ease. However, things have changed, and accessing assets through hire purchase has become much harder in recent years. To understand more about the history of the hire purchase system in Uganda and how it has evolved over the years, we speak with Edith Kaguima, Country Manager for lipa Later Uganda.