Love and HIV Advocacy on Valentine's Day |Morning At NTV

Valentine’s Day, when lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts, did not come to be celebrated as a day of romance until about the 14th century. Given the difficulty that some people living with HIV can face when it comes to finding love, including negotiating disclosure, as well as sex for pleasure, work, and/or creating a family in the context of HIV criminalization, it is important to acknowledge that everyone is deserving of love and affirmation. It’s only appropriate, then, to celebrate both love and HIV advocacy this Valentine’s Day.