Lending a helping hand to journalist Batte | MORNING AT NTV

A group of dedicated journalists are joining forces to discuss and address the health condition of their colleague, Edgar Batte. This aims not only to shed light on Batte's situation but also to organize a charitable car wash event, poised to raise essential funds to support him during his health battle. It's a testament to the solidarity and care that binds the journalistic community as they come together to uplift one of their own in times of need.