Leadership for Ugandans living in North America | MORNING AT NTV

The Ugandan North American Association (UNAA) is gearing up for new leadership elections as the current term comes to an end. UNAA is an organization that unites Ugandans living in North America and each term lasts four years. As the current president, Henrietta Wamala, steps down, Patrick Ongwang is one of the aspirants eyeing the position.