KICKSTARTER: Threats for Nalubaale, Kiira dams |Morning At NTV

The government will urgently require to invest $10m (Shs37b) or more to fix multiple defects at the Nalubaale and Kiira hydro-power stations on River Nile in Jinja, days after taking over the infrastructure from concessionaire Eskom Ltd, according to reports. UEGCL received Nalubale and Kiira dams last week after Eskom’s 20-year concession to run them since November 26, 2002 lapsed. We spoke to Emmanuel Nsubuga - principal energy officer at, ministry of Energy about this matter.