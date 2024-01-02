Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World Hamas says Israel kills its deputy chief
  • 2 National Three dead after UPDF helicopter crashes in Ntoroko
  • 3 National US removes Uganda from Agoa trade deal
  • 4 National Suspects in Kenya court over Ugandan athlete's murder
  • 5 News Somalia rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland deal as 'aggression'