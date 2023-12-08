Key developments and trends in the music business industry | KICKSTARTER

Centuries ago, classical artists relied on patronage from aristocrats or earned from commissioned music. Over time, this transformed into a royalties system, supplemented by merchandising and stadium concerts. The symbiotic relationship between business and music has been more pronounced in the past two decades than we could have imagined. As we approach 2024, we delve into the dimensions of the music industry's performance, growth, and trends. To unwrap this comprehensive package, we have Cindy Sanyu, President of UMA and artist, Mark Da Urban, artist, and Andrew Kaggwa, arts journalist at the Daily Monitor.