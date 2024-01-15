Kampala gears up for NAM Summit | MorningAtNTV

In preparation for the Non-Aligned Movement summit opening today, Uganda has been in overdrive, ranging from diverting road transport to giving the city a facelift. This summit marks Uganda's largest high-level event since the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2007. Kampala is set to host consecutive meetings of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit and the G77+China, a United Nations coalition promoting collective economic interests. To delve into Kampala's readiness for these summits, we sit down with Dorothy Kisaka, the Executive Director of KCCA.