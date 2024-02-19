Is Uganda's opposition politics manipulated? | MorningAtNTV

Opposition leaders may choose instead to concentrate on attacking the government through the media, where they reach a larger audience. They have a constant dilemma in that they need to criticize ministers while also projecting themselves in a statesmanlike light as a government in waiting. The leader of the opposition does, however, have certain opportunities to hold the government to account. Opposition parties are not in a strong position to hold the government to account in Parliament unless its majority is small. In Uganda, the trend is shifting, with the NRM accused of buying opposition support, which has almost led to the drain of opposition parties. Recently, the NUP has been rowdy in allegations of the attempted change of allegiance of NUP councilors to the NRM. Is this the end of the opposition?