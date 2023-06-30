Is Uganda's aviation industry on the right path? | MORNING AT NTV

As Uganda's economy continues to flourish, its air traffic experiences a significant boost, attracting more air operators seeking to capitalize on the growing passenger and cargo demand. However, amidst the anticipation surrounding the revival of Uganda Airlines in 2019, unforeseen challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and administrative obstacles have hindered the national carrier's revitalization. We delved into the intricacies of Uganda's aviation industry, engaging in a thought-provoking conversation with Captain Mike Mukula, a pilot and influential politician.