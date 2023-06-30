Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Interdicted Mulago boss Dr Byarugaba reinstated
  • 2 News What next after UN Security Council ends Mali peacekeeping mission
  • 3 News Ruto to get pay hike as economy suffers
  • 4 National Senior Four student killed in Sheema
  • 5 National Health Ministry calls for concerted efforts to fight public health risks in Africa