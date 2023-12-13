Is the Non Aligned Movement the path to sustainable development?

Trade and geopolitics are deeply interdependent, driven by nations' shared economic interests in the global political landscape. As these common interests strengthen, the roots of their relationship deepen accordingly. This intricate relationship serves as a vital thread that weaves together economic interests, resource accessibility, control of trade routes, regional integration, and the pursuit of geopolitical goals. Continuing to explore the lessons exchanged between Uganda and the rest of the global south, it becomes evident that this partnership transcends geographical boundaries. It is a partnership of shared aspirations, mutual learning, and collaborative progress. Uganda's modernization vision of 2040 is not a solitary endeavor but a journey where the wisdom of nations converges to illuminate the path forward. In the lens of NAM, it is a progressive step, especially in trade aspects. We explore this with Ambassador James Mugume, a former diplomat, and John Walugembe, President of FSMEs.