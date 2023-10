Investing in social protection for Human capital development | MorningAtNTV

What is social protection? Why focus on social protection? What does it mean to deliver comprehensive social protection? What is the government doing about it? | Prosper Muhumuza, Commissioner, Disability and Elderly Affairs, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development and Flavia Kabahenda Rwabuhoro, MP -Chairperson, Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Social Protection