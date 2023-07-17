Into president's concerns of violence in by-elections | MORNING AT NTV

In the aftermath of the Bukedea LCV by-elections, where Mary Akol of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) emerged victorious, President Museveni expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the chaos and violence that marred the electoral process. In a letter dated June 26, addressed to Brig Gen Henry Isoke, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, the president voiced his displeasure over reports he received regarding the intrusion into the house of David Omagor, an accountant who had shown interest in running for the Bukedea chairperson position. The president re-echoed his concerns in another letter after the Oyam North by-election. So, why is the current wave catching the president's attention when much of this kind of violence in the past has allegedly been rampant? We draw our conversation from there; the questions are unmasked. Fred Ebil - Secretary General, UPC, and Sarah Bireete - Political Analyst, will help us draw hypotheses to it.