Into oversight role on environmental preservation | MORNING AT NTV

This week, social media has been flooded with viral videos showing tractors and trucks on-site, raising part of the Munyonyo Resort lake shores, sparking a debate on encroachment and NEMA's laxity in oversight. Dr. Ruperelia says it is part of ongoing renovation projects ahead of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+ China international conferences to be hosted at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort next year. NEMA confirmed the approval of this landfilling activity to Ruperelia Group. We have Naome Karekaho - Corporate Communications Manager, NEMA.