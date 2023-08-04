Insights on the 2023 National PR Symposium on driving organizational performance | MORNING AT NTV

Amidst a backdrop of evolving communication landscapes and business dynamics, industry experts and professionals are gathering at the 2023 National Public Relations Symposium to unravel the significance of PR in propelling organizational success. Under the theme "The Role of Public Relations in Driving Organisations' Performance," thought leaders explore the strategic and transformative power of effective PR practices in today's competitive world. Former President of PRAU, Stephen Mwanga joined us for #MorningAtNTV to help us understand the significance of the event.