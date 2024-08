Infertility and infections in Women and Infections |MORNING AT NTV

About 35% of women with infertility face issues caused by infections affecting the oviduct or surrounding areas. Salpingitis, an infection of the fallopian tubes, affects 15% of women and causes infertility in 2.5% by age 35. Today, we discuss these health concerns with Dr. Rogers Matuna, Founder of Skyline Medical Chambers.