Improving Uganda's global innovation ranking | MorningAtNTV

Innovation is the driving force behind societal evolution, propelling nations forward, providing solutions to problems, creating economic prosperity, and enhancing their people's quality of life. The global enthusiasm for innovation has set the stage for a compelling competition for excellence. Countries are vying to outdo one another, not just in terms of technological breakthroughs, but also in fostering inclusive growth, sustainable development, and social well-being. However, Uganda was ranked 121st out of 132 countries based on five input areas: institutions, infrastructure, human capital and research, market sophistication, and business sophistication; and two output areas: knowledge and technology outputs, along with creative outputs such as patents by origin, ISO 9001 quality, and high-tech manufacturing. In 2023, Uganda witnessed a decline in both its innovation inputs and outputs. Although Ugandans are creative, very few of their ideas have transitioned to innovations. To unwrap the package of answers to this, we have Jane Amuge Okello, Operations Director at Uhuru Institute for Social Development, and Daniel Bukenya, Managing Director at Goldstone Consulting.