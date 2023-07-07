Importance of the Power and Elec International expo | MORNING AT NTV

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, in partnership with Exhibitions and Trade Services India PVT Ltd (ETSIPL), will hold the Power and Elec International Expo 2023 in Kampala, Uganda. The Expo is scheduled for July 13-15, 2023, at the UMA Show Grounds Multipurpose Hall at Lugogo. More than 100 exhibitors from several countries, including; Uganda, India, UAE, and the UK, are expected at the trade show. On #MorningAtNTV, we had Benard Mbaine CEO, Uganda National Renewable Energy Efficiency Alliance (UNREEA) to help us understand the event.