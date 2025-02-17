Importance of AUC on future Africa development | MorningAtNTV

After Raila Odinga's dropout in the sixth round of the AUC Chair election, Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf became the next African Union Commission Chairperson, securing the required 33 votes. However, this leadership comes at a time when Africa is mired in internal conflicts and a diplomatic crisis. We explore the future of AUC leadership over the next three years and analyze the situation from the perspective of Ahmed Hajji, a foreign policy analyst, and Natasha Hadijjah Ssebunya, a foreign policy analyst.