Importance of accounting in 2024 |Morning At NTV

The accountancy profession in Uganda is young, but growing rapidly. Accounting and auditing practices in Uganda suffer from institutional weaknesses in many forms but the profession regardless strives to excel and to go through the confines of accountancy in Uganda,. We talked to John Bosco Ntangaare, Director of Education, CPA and Prof. Laura Orobia - Chairperson, Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB)