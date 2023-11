Impact of Somalia's addition on the dynamics of EAC | TALK OF THE NATION

The East African Community formally admitted Somalia as a member of the regional bloc yesterday. The decision came during the 23rd ordinary meeting of heads of state in Arusha, Tanzania. But to the average business person in Uganda or East Africa as a whole - what does this decision mean? To help us appreciate the import of this development, we had JOHN WALUGEMBE - Executive Director, Federation of SMEs.