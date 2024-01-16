Impact of NAM summit on development|Morning At NTV

The 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit commenced on Monday in Kampala amidst prevailing global challenges such as terrorism and climate change. This extensive five-day summit represents the largest grouping of states worldwide, second only to the UN, boasting 120 member states, 18 observer nations, and 10 organizations. Notably, the summit has spurred unprecedented development in various areas around Kampala, marking a significant transformation. Additionally, security measures have been substantially reinforced throughout the city. To provide insight into the summit's key issues, we have Ali Mulyanyama, Mayor of Makindye Division, and Kassim Kamugisha, Deputy RCC of Nakawa. Stay tuned as they digest and analyze the critical topics at this monumental NAM summit.