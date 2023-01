Impact of COVID-19 on 2022 PLE learners | TALK OF THE NATION

The 2022 PLE results were finally released this week. This is the first class of learners, who had to endure the rigours of the COVID-19 lockdown, with some having been made to skip a class or two before being allowed to sit for P7. To help us look at the impact of the lockdown on the learners, we hosted AMBROSE KABUGO, an assistant director at Good Times Kawaala on Talk Of The Nation.