How new taxes will impact small businesses | TALK OF THE NATION

The Ministry of Finance has unveiled a series of new tax proposals aimed at funding the national budget for the upcoming financial year. These measures encompass a 2,500 shilling excise duty on every kilogram of flour used in brewing beer, a 10% excise duty on bottled drinking water, and an additional levy of 100 shillings on each liter of fuel. However, the implications of these proposals on the average individual or small business owner remain a pressing concern. To shed light on these questions, we spoke with John Walugembe, Executive Director at the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises.