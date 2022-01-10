RETURN TO SCHOOLING: Several fail to reopen over teething challenges
STUDENT LOANS: Gov’t notes an upsurge in eligible applicants
Excitement as schools welcome learners
Motorists note a chaotic start to the school rush
Schools re-open across Uganda | MORNING AT NTV
Plight of private school teachers ahead of re-opening | MORNING AT NTV
UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Mbarara City 1-1 Busoga United, Police 0-0 Arua Hills
40 arrested for attacking motorists, pedestrians along the Northern Bypass
Gov’t unveils measures for stressed schools
HEALTH FOCUS: Experts on how to stop deaths by tetanus
New conditions imposed to ensure Entebbe-Dubai flights resume
WOMEN FOOTBALL: Uganda weighs chances on U-20 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Ugandan embassy moves to build better relations
Equity bank on how SMEs can regain their footing in 2022
EMIVUYO KU TTAKA E NTEBE: Poliisi etandise okwogerezeganya n’abatuuze