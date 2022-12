HEALTH FOCUS: Understanding the causes of infertility

If one is unable to conceive within 12 months or more after regular unprotected sexual intercourse, they are likely to be infertile. Infertility can also mean the inability of a sexually active, non-contracepting couple to achieve pregnancy in one year. Walter Mwesigye speaks to a fertility expert Dr. Edward Tamale Ssali, about this silent problem that is now reported to have a global prevalence of about 10%.