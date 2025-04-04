Government's plan for addressing challenges in Kampala | MORNING AT NTV

Kampala's rapid growth has brought both opportunities and challenges, from waste management crises to recurring floods. As the government moves to decommission the Kiteezi landfill and compensate survivors of the recent disaster, what’s the plan for a cleaner, more organized city? Minister Kabuye Kyofatogabye joins the conversation to discuss solutions for waste disposal, flood control, and the future of Kampala’s urban management.