Global business of sport for alternative future |Morning At NTV

Sports has evolved into a massive global business. Nowadays, it means significant financial gains for all stakeholders, be it athletes, corporations, advertisers, or the governing bodies responsible for overseeing the sport. The infusion of million-dollar deals has become the norm rather than the exception, offering opportunities for all involved. Billions of dollars are invested in sporting events, teams, sports-related equipment, and apparel. The management of teams and venues is a crucial aspect of the broader sports industry. In July 1991, Sports Illustrated published a special issue with two articles that attempted to predict what the sports landscape would look like a decade later. Fast forward to the 21st century, and both sports and the global business revolving around it have not only weathered various challenges but have also emerged as one of the most influential corporate-entertainment sectors in history. Today, we delve into the dynamics of this thriving industry with insights from two distinguished guests: Hussein Ahmed, the Communications Director of FUFA, and Deo Kasozi, the President of Kitara FC.