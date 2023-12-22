Gifting: The Real Meaning Of Festive Season | MorningAtNTV

The modern winter holiday season is commonly associated with frivolity, indulgence, and glamour. Regardless of one's cultural background, Christmas involvement is ubiquitous—be it in attending office parties, exchanging gifts with friends, or hosting special family meals. While these activities offer a welcome break from daily routines, Unilever is making efforts to enhance this year's enjoyment. Emma Kabugo, Homecare & Personal Care Brand Manager at Unilever, is here to share more about their involvement and the deeper meaning of the holiday season.