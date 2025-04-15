Identifying emergent voting patterns in Uganda | MorningAtNTV
NCDC trains master trainers for advanced level syllabus
Crown Beverages to recycle 40 tons of plastic waste monthly
Gov’t, FAO boost Karamoja with 50 tractors to fight hunger
Health Ministry launches community workers programme
Parliament probes Shs22B cancer care budget
Opposition MPs disown Shs100M cash bonanza
Uganda Securities Exchange assures investors
KCCA directive renders ghetto youths jobless
EAC delegates implore government to prioritise Kiswahili
Apaa land conflict residents seek security assurances before returning home
Karuma bridge re-opened for public use after three weeks of repairs
PFF raise alarm over delayed registration by EC
Eby’okubuzaabuza abasaabaze bitabudde bannyini, basazeewo kiyimirizza ba bulooka
Ebiragalalagala mu matendekero :Waliwo akabinja akabitambuza n’okubisaasaanya mu bayizi