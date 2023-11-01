Financing cervical cancer elimination | MorningAtNTV

Cervical cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide. It is estimated that the prevalence of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection among the general population in East Africa is 33%, compared to 11% worldwide. In Uganda, cervical cancer accounts for 80% of all female cancers and 40% in the Kampala Registry, clearly emphasizing the need for more action to address this pressing challenge. To provide further insight, we have Alvin Muhwezi, Head of Programmes at InPact, and Lynda Birungi, a Medical Service Provider at Reproductive Health Uganda.