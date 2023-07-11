Factors that hindered the conduct of the Local Council I & II elections|Morning At NTV

The term of office for over 80,000 LC1 and 2 chairpersons expired yesterday, and due to a lack of funds to conduct fresh elections, the current office bearers shall continue to perform their duties in office till further notice, but a lot of questions have risen from this turn of event. To provide information from the House of legislation are, Betty Naluyima - the woman MP of Wakiso district who doubles as the shadow minister for local government and John Musila - MP Bubulo East, who also is a former councilor