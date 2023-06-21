Eye health care in children | Morning At NTV

Screening children's vision at a young age is recommended to detect signs of potential disorders, such as amblyopia, strabismus, and refractive error, which can adversely affect a child's visual development. Early treatment for vision impairment is especially crucial in children because the effectiveness of treatment is influenced by age. Speaking in general terms, according to the Ugandan Ministry of Health, 57% of blindness cases in the country are attributed to cataracts, a condition that can be treated.