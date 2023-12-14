Exploring Uganda-France film induced tourism|MORNING AT NTV

Film-induced tourism is currently one of the fastest-growing segments in the tourism industry. It gained prominence in the 1990s, evolving into a significant driver of tourism. Before this, there were only fleeting mentions of film tourism by academics and in anecdotes. In the latter half of the 20th century, the influence of cinema on destination choice was spontaneous and unplanned. However, since the last decade of the century, this influence has been acknowledged. Nowadays, the impact of audiovisual productions on a destination's image is widely recognized. To explore various aspects of this phenomenon, we are joined by Christopher Tourneur, a filmmaker and Head of Yavanti (Production house), Pierre Gatignol, a still photographer, and Mercy Twinomujuni, a filmmaker and employee at the Embassy of France in Uganda.